New Zealand reports zero hospitalized virus cases

There are now no Covid-19 patients in any of New Zealand's hospitals, NBC reports. The last patient was discharged yesterday.

New Zealand has won acclaim for its handling of the pandemic; only 21 people have died of the coronavirus, and much of the country has reopened. New Zealand's government attributes the impressive data to a quick response to the virus and enforcing a strict, one-month lockdown. However, being an island (or rather, two) probably didn't hurt...