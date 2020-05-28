|
13:16
Reported
News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
New Zealand reports zero hospitalized virus cases
There are now no Covid-19 patients in any of New Zealand's hospitals, NBC reports. The last patient was discharged yesterday.
New Zealand has won acclaim for its handling of the pandemic; only 21 people have died of the coronavirus, and much of the country has reopened. New Zealand's government attributes the impressive data to a quick response to the virus and enforcing a strict, one-month lockdown. However, being an island (or rather, two) probably didn't hurt...
