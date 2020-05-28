Egyptian doctors warn of total "collapse" of health system

Egypt's doctors are warning that the country's health system could "completely collapse" if the government does not provide adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) to medical personnel, NBC reports.

A statement posted on the website of the Egyptian Medical Syndicate noted that in addition to the lack of PPE, many staff working with Covid-19 patients have not been sufficiently trained.

According to Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid, the Syndicate's treasurer, 19 doctors have died in the epidemic, although the Health Minister disputes this, claiming that only 11 doctors have died, although she admits that a full 291 have been infected.