12:58
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20

Italian study: 96% virus fatalities had comorbidities, average age 80

Data from Italy's health authorities confirms what research in other parts of the world has already shown: Covid-19 poses the greatest risk to the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The Guardian quotes an analysis of over 3,000 Italian coronavirus deaths. The average age was around 80, and 96% of fatalities had underlying health conditions. Nearly 60% had three or more preexisting conditions.

Last Briefs