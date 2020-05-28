|
12:58
Reported
Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
Italian study: 96% virus fatalities had comorbidities, average age 80
Data from Italy's health authorities confirms what research in other parts of the world has already shown: Covid-19 poses the greatest risk to the elderly and those with comorbidities.
The Guardian quotes an analysis of over 3,000 Italian coronavirus deaths. The average age was around 80, and 96% of fatalities had underlying health conditions. Nearly 60% had three or more preexisting conditions.
