Report: Netanyahu & Gantz met yesterday to try to resolve differences

Reports have emerged that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met yesterday, in an attempt to iron out their differences.

Recent comments by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, in which she expressed her sentiments that Gantz was not yet capable of assuming the reins of power, caused an uproar in the Blue & White party, with at least one of its MKs (Eitan Ginzburg) insisting that Regev should apologize.