12:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Hundreds of cannabis saplings seized in Tel Sheva Israel Police have uncovered an illegal cannabis laboratory in Tel Sheva where hundreds of saplings were found. A 23-year-old Bedouin man has been arrested.