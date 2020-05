12:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Shavuot: 7 Tips for Success in Torah Study Read more Israel's first Cheif Rabbi, Torah luminary and iconic leader of Religious Zionism, on the mitzva that is equal to all the others. ► ◄ Last Briefs