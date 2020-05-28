|
12:33
Reported
News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
Sections of Highways 2 and 6 most congested routes in country
Israel Police's traffic division have released data on traffic congestion hotspots.
According to their figures, the most congested routes in the north are: Highway 6 northbound between the Iron and Yokne'am interchanges; and Road 65 eastbound from Iron to the Umm al-Fahm junction.
In the center of the country, Highway 2 northbound between the Netanya and Yanai interchanges are the most congested.
