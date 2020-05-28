Sections of Highways 2 and 6 most congested routes in country

Israel Police's traffic division have released data on traffic congestion hotspots.

According to their figures, the most congested routes in the north are: Highway 6 northbound between the Iron and Yokne'am interchanges; and Road 65 eastbound from Iron to the Umm al-Fahm junction.

In the center of the country, Highway 2 northbound between the Netanya and Yanai interchanges are the most congested.