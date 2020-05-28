|
12:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
German unions accuse Amazon of profiting at workers' expense
Several German unions have accused retailing giant Amazon of profiting at the expense of its workers' health, The Guardian reports.
Two German logistics centers have reported Covid-19 outbreaks during the months of March and April.
In a response to German media, Amazon's spokesperson said that the company had revised its hygiene protocols and that there were no new confirmed infections. "Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our workers," the spokesperson added.
Last Briefs