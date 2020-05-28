South Korea reimposes partial lockdown after virus cases spike

Following a recent spike in new Covid-19 infections, South Korea has reimposed lockdown restrictions in its capital, Seoul, after they were lifted on May 6, The Guardian reports.

Residents have been advised to avoid social gatherings, restaurants, and bars; and museums, parks, and art galleries are to shut. However, schools are still on schedule with their gradual reopening.

The new measures are to remain in force for two weeks, when the situation will be reassessed. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told AFP that "the next two weeks are crucial to prevent the spread of the infection in the metropolitan area. We will have to return to social distancing if we fail."