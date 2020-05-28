Starbucks to open 90% of stores by next week

The Starbucks chain has announced that it will be reopening almost 90 percent of its stores by June 1, NBC reports, amid widespread concern that it's far too early to take such a step.

Dozens of Starbucks employees spoke with NBC on condition of anonymity, expressing their anxiety at being forced to choose between returning to work and losing pay and possibly their jobs. Starbucks has paid its workers "catastrophe pay" for the last few months, but that will end on May 31.

Around half of Starbucks stores remained open throughout the pandemic period, although sales still dropped by 25 percent compared to the same period last year.