China passes national security law to apply in Hong Kong

China’s legislature has approved a decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, The Guardian reports, in an unprecedented move that will bring the semi-autonomous territory further under Beijing’s control.

China’s National People’s Congress passed a draft decision that paves the way for anti-sedition laws to be applied in Hong Kong, over the head of the territory's own Legislative Council, which previously attempted to pass similar legislation but was forced to back down after widespread opposition.

Riot police have been deployed across Hong Kong to forestall protests.