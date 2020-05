10:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Leading Israeli rabbis: 'Sovereignty is the new excuse to tear apart the Holy Land' Read more Group of over 400 leading Israeli rabbis embarks on campaign to inform the public of shortcomings and dangers of the 'Deal of the Century.' ► ◄ Last Briefs