Anti-Semitic graffiti near Minneapolis synagogue

A bus stop near the Shir Tikvah synagogue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been vandalized with swastikas, Kan News reports.

Nearby, spraypainted graffiti reads, "Sieg Heil, Heil Hitler, Trump 2020."

Last night saw mass protests in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, following the death of a black Minneapolis resident after a police officer choked him with a knee on his neck. Four police officers have been fired in relation to the incident.