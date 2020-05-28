3 teachers diagnosed with virus at Gimnasia school in Jerusalem

Three teachers at a Jerusalem high school have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Yesterday, three students at the Gimnasia school were confirmed as virus carriers.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon arranged with Director-General of Hadassah hospital, Professor Zeev Rotstein, that on Sunday, Hadassah Ein Kerem's drive-thru testing center would test all 180 staff members at the high school.

Students at the school who belong to the Clalit and Meuchedet health funds are being tested today at a drive-thru facility at Teddy Stadium. Those belonging to other health funds have been told to arrange a test with their local health fund clinic.

Meanwhile, the school has resumed distance learning.