UN: Fourfold increase in severe food insecurity in Latin America
The UN World Food Program has warned that upward of 14 million people could go hungry in Latin America as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, a fourfold increase from 2019 figures, AP reports.
With widespread lockdowns in an effort to contain the virus, people are unable to go out to work, and many are violating quarantine regulations in order to search for food.
