Motorcyclist in critical condition after skidding into pole

A motorcycle rider in his forties has been critically injured in a road accident near the Morasha interchange.

MDA responders and United Hatzalah volunteers treated the victim at the scene and evacuated him to hospital.

Ephraim Menachem Friedman and Elazar Klein of United Hatzalah related: "A passerby reported that a motorcyclist skidded and collided with a pole. We resuscitated him at the scene and then he was transported to hospital as resuscitation efforts continued. He is in critical condition."