South Korea: Fears of second virus wave as new infections rise

South Korea, which had earned widespread praise for its success in stemming the coronavirus epidemic, is now facing the prospect of a second wave of infections, The Guardian reports.

The country has just recorded its biggest daily increase in virus cases in almost two months, following a relaxation of social distancing regulations. Hundreds of new cases were traced to clubs and bars in the capital, Seoul, and dozens of others have been reported among employees of a distribution center in the suburbs. Allegedly, employees did not wear masks or keep a two-meter distance from one another, and some were ordered to continue working even after they displayed symptoms.

So far, 269 people have died of coronavirus in South Korea, with a total of 11,344 confirmed cases.