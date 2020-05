09:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Kiryat Bialik gambling establishment shut down Police have closed down a gambling establishment in Kiryat Bialik. The closure order was signed yesterday and will remain in force for the next 30 days. ► ◄ Last Briefs