News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
Forecast: Cooler than seasonal average for coming days
Today: Partly cloudy to clear. A significant drop in temperatures to lower than the seasonal average, mostly in hilly areas and the center of the country.
Shavuot (Friday): Partially cloudy with another slight drop in temperatures. Chance of local light rain showers especially in the north.
Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. A slight rise in temperatures but still below the seasonal average.
Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. In hilly areas and the center of the country there will be a slight rise in temperatures.
