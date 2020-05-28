Forecast: Cooler than seasonal average for coming days

Today: Partly cloudy to clear. A significant drop in temperatures to lower than the seasonal average, mostly in hilly areas and the center of the country.

Shavuot (Friday): Partially cloudy with another slight drop in temperatures. Chance of local light rain showers especially in the north.

Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. A slight rise in temperatures but still below the seasonal average.

Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. In hilly areas and the center of the country there will be a slight rise in temperatures.