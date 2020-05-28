|
Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
MK Zohar: We'll only take security needs into account re: sovereignty
In an interview on Reshet Bet, MK Miki Zohar discussed the application of sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, and the plans of the unity government to take the process forward in coming months.
"Local approval for the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria simply isn't relevant," Zohar said. "Israel's security needs are the sole criterion that we're going to take into account."
