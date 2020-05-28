Thousands protest in Minneapolis, LA over death of George Floyd

Thousands of people attended demonstrations last night in the cities of Minneapolis and Los Angeles, following the death of George Floyd, the black man who was choked by a police officer who held his knee on the victim's neck. Video footage of the incident shows Floyd moaning "I can't breathe," and bystanders trying to persuade the police officer to release him.

Clashes with police were reported at the protests, and police used tear gas and stun grenades to control the crowds.