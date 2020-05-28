|
07:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
UNICEF: Covid-19 will lead to 80m more children living in poverty
The "Save the Children" organization along with UNICEF has conducted a study researching the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's children, with dismaying results.
According to the study, by the end of the current year, the number of children living in poverty will have increased by 80 million, for a total of 670 million worldwide. This represents an increase of 15% over the previous year.
