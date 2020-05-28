Blue & White chairman: 'We expect an apology from Regev'

Chairman of the Blue & White party, MK Eitan Ginzburg, was interviewed this morning on Galei Zahal and asked to comment on the statements made by Transportation Minister Miri Regev that expressed doubt that Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz would prove equal to the task of serving as prime minister, when the rotation agreement comes into force in 18 months' time.

"Regev's comments were unacceptable and shameful, and we expect an apology from her," Ginzburg said. "We are not about to tolerate such statements against us."