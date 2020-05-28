Netanyahu: It will not be us making concessions but the Palestinians

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed the issue of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper which was published Thursday morning.

Responding to accusations from the right that he had caved on the issue of the establishment of a Palestinian state, Netanyahu said, "Within this package, there is a historic opportunity for a change of the historical direction, which was one-directional all the time. All the plans previously offered to us included concessions on the land of Israel, a return to the 1967 borders and the division of Jerusalem, allowing the entry of refugees. Here there is a reversal. It is not us who are required to make concessions, but rather the Palestinians are required to make concessions. Regardless of the negotiations."

Netanyahu noted that "the process will continue if they fulfill ten strict conditions that include Israeli sovereignty in the territory west of Jordan, maintaining the unification of Jerusalem, no entry of even one refugee, non-displacement of communities, Israeli sovereignty in extensive areas of Judea and Samaria and others."