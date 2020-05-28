|
06:45
Reported
News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
Iran's parliament convenes for the first time since election
Iran’s newly elected parliament convened on Wednesday for the first time since the February 21 election under strict social distancing regulations, as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Iranian state TV said all 268 lawmakers who were in attendance had tested negative for the virus. The lawmakers were sworn in after many of them arrived for the opening ceremony wearing face masks and observing social distancing regulations. Temperatures were taken before they entered the parliament building.
Last Briefs