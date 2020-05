04:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 British PM to visit Brussels next month British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume Brexit talks in Brussels next month, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday. The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year. ► ◄ Last Briefs