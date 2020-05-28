Trump: FBI and Justice Department are investigating death of Minnesota man

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the death of a black man during a police arrest in Minneapolis "very sad and tragic," and said that "justice will be served".

"At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd. I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!" he tweeted.