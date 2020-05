03:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Can the nations understand the Torah without the Oral Torah? Read more Ira and Rod are joined once again by Rabbi Chaim Coffman to discuss the veracity of the the Torah, both written and oral. ► ◄ Last Briefs