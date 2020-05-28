|
Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
US could sanction China over legislation on Hong Kong
US President Donald Trump has a long list of possible responses to China’s plans to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, including visa and economic sanctions, the top US diplomat for East Asia, David Stilwell, said on Wednesday.
In a briefing for journalists, Stilwell declined to detail the US response, which he said was for Trump to decide, but said it would be targeted and aim to mitigate the impact on the Hong Kong people and US businesses.
