  Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20

PA: Recognition of Palestine will thwart annexation

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Wednesday called on countries in the European Union to hurry up and recognize a Palestinian state.

Speaking through Zoom with a number of members of the European Parliament, Shtayyeh explained that recognition of the “State of Palestine” is important to maintain the two-state solution and to fight the Israeli annexation plan.

