23:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 US ends sanction waivers for nations in Iran nuclear deal US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the US would be providing a 90-day extension for the waiver covering international support to the Bushehr nuclear power plan unit 1 to ensure safety.