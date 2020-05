20:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 'Coronavirus Cabinet' convenes for first meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu opened the first meeting of the 'Coronavirus Ministerial Committee' minutes ago. "...We will first get a situational outlook, trends in Israel and around the world, review major actions we have undertaken and make plans for the future." The Prime Minister followed this up by leading a discussion of the intended NIS 14 billion aid program. ► ◄ Last Briefs