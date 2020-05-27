|
20:21
Reported
News BriefsSivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Shaked: 'Real' right-wing gov't wouldn't stay quiet
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked responded to Supreme Court Justice "Meni" Mazuz's statement that allowing Netanyahu to establish a government despite his facing criminal charges was an indictment to Israeli society.
"Little by little without anyone paying heed, Supreme Court justices are letting us know: We are the ones in charge here. A true right-wing government would not stay quiet," she posted to Facebook.
Last Briefs