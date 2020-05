19:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Blue and White MK elected to chair Knesset committee Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg was elected to chair the Knesset committee today. "Despite political [disagreements], I will make a great effort to ensure everything is as fair and professional as possible," Ginzburg said after his appointment. ► ◄ Last Briefs