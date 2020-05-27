Likud MKs respond to Mazuz's attack on Netanyahu

MKs from the Likud responded to a statement by Supreme Court Justice Menachem "Meni" Mazuz, criticizing the decision to allow Netanyahu to establish the unity government.

"Israeli citizens elected Prime Minister Netanyahu by a huge margin, with the Likud receiving the largest number of votes of any party in the history of the state. It was a huge victory for the right-wing leader and a sign of unequivocal trust in his administration."

"In democracy, the citizens elect a prime minister. Anyone who wants to replace him can run for office and let the citizens decide for themselves," they stated.