18:22
Reported
News BriefsSivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Oklahoma bans BDS
Oklahoma has become the 30th state to enact a measure to combat the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
According to JNS, the Oklahoma House passed the bill, 75-20, back in March. Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, signed it into law on May 22.
The legislation declares that Israel is one of Oklahoma’s largest trading partner and is a staunch US ally and it prohibits the state government from entering into contracts with entities that boycott the Jewish state, exempting contracts under $100,000.
The new law requires the contractor to submit written verification that it is not partaking in the boycott.
Stitt posted a Twitter video announcing his signing of the bill.
