Oklahoma bans BDS

Oklahoma has become the 30th state to enact a measure to combat the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

According to JNS, the Oklahoma House passed the bill, 75-20, back in March. Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, signed it into law on May 22.

The legislation declares that Israel is one of Oklahoma’s largest trading partner and is a staunch US ally and it prohibits the state government from entering into contracts with entities that boycott the Jewish state, exempting contracts under $100,000.

The new law requires the contractor to submit written verification that it is not partaking in the boycott.

Stitt posted a Twitter video announcing his signing of the bill.