18:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Bereaved families to PM: Demolish terrorist's home 130 bereaved families addressed a letter to PM Netanyahu, DM Gantz, and A-G Mandelblit asking for a return trial regarding the demolition of a home owned by one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Dvir Sorek last year in Gush Etzion.