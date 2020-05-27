|
Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Supreme Court judge slams decision allowing Netanyahu to form gov't
According to a Channel 13 report, Supreme Court Justice Menachem "Meni" Mazuz criticized the court's decision to allow Prime Minister Netanyahu to establish the unity government, despite indictments against him.
"The establishment of a government by a criminal defendant is a social catastrophe and moral failure on the part of Israeli society and political system," Mazuz said.
