17:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Couple fights to save 2 children, require $1.2M In 2 weeks Read more They still need to raise $1.2 Million. $650,000 is due May 31st, right after Shavuos holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs