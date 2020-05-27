Senior Likud MKs: Time for personal attacks behind us

Senior members of the Likud party addressed Transportation Minister Miri Regev's attack on Defense Minister Benny Gantz in which Regev stated that Gantz would need to use his time as Deputy PM wisely and learn from Netanyahu in order to succeed in his role. Regev also questioned whether Gantz could fulfill his obligations in light of allegations that Iran had hacked his phone.

The party sources said that now that the election campaign was over and a unity government formed, it was time to put personal differences in the rearview mirror and work to meet common goals.