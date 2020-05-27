Regev on Gantz: Not ready to serve as PM

Miri Regev of the Likud attacked Defense Minister Benny Gantz in an interview slated to appear in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper tomorrow.

Regev said Gantz would have to learn the ropes from Netanyahu during the upcoming 18-month rotation government in order to have a chance of succeeding in the role of prime minister.

She also questioned whether Gantz could be trusted with leading the country in lieu of reports that Iranian hackers had been able gain access to his private phone.