Bennett: Maximum territory with minimum Arabs

Chairman of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, called on changes to be made to the current plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Bennett said that the current plan would require Israel to absorb some-250,000 PA Arabs and that he wanted to see the map redrawn to include the "maximum territory with a minimum Arabs."

Bennett also stated his party stood by its former claims in support of the Prime Minister as he stands trial on corruption charges and that while Yamina had not made any deals with other parties in the opposition, it was open to cooperating on individuals issues if such opportunities were to arise.