Bennet: Current plan bad for Israel

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett held a question and answer session via his Life Facebook feed.

When asked about the sovereignty plan, Bennett said that after studying the map of territories projected to fall under Israeli control, he had concluded that the plan was bad for Israel and that no Knesset party would support such a plan. He said that Trump's "Deal of the Century" could "turn into a tragedy or be great for Israel."

Bennett also said that if changes are made to the current map, his party would consider supporting it.