15:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Min. of Communication orders return of post office Min. of Communication, Yoaz Hendel, ordered Israel's post office to return to full operation. Hendel said that with the gradual return of state functions, there have been numerous inquiries regarding the post office and that now was a good time to reopen the service. ► ◄ Last Briefs