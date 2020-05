15:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 A Light unto the Nations: What do today's rabbis say? Read more Influential Rabbis in Israel weigh in on whether after the establishment of the State of Israel, Diaspora Jews have same mission. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs