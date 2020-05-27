Trump threatens to shut down social media

US President Trump said he had seen a trend where conservative voices on social media giants Facebook and Twitter were being supressed.

The President said he would exert strong pressure on social media networks acting unfairly to shut down before they could brainwash people into taking certain political positions.

The President's comments followed an ongoing Twitter feud which followed Trump's tweet condemning a Democrat Party proposal to allow voters to send in votes via mail to as a coronavirus safety precaution.

The tweet received a warning from Twitter - a hetherto unprecedented measure for a US president. As a result, some of the people who clicked on the President's post were redirected to liberal media outlets stating the case for a mail-in vote.