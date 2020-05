14:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 The miracle of Itai and Ephraim Rimmel Read more G-d sent the best of His angels to descend from on high and help the wonderful doctors at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs