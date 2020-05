14:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Haredi party to reach agreements on division of roles Read more UTJ factions Agudat Yisrael, Degel Hatorah, meet to resolve disagreements regaridng who will fill the Knesset roles offered to it. ► ◄ Last Briefs