14:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Motorcyclist seriously injured in Raanana Interchange accident A car accident occurred between a motorcyclist and private vehicle on Highway 4 near the Raanana North Interchange. MDA paramedics evacuated the 30-year-old motorcyclist to Meir Hospital in serious condition and another injured person in light condition.