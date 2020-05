14:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 This is how the Yamina party has divided its roles Read more 'We intend to continue fighting for our values and ideology, we'll fight to advance sovereignty,' MK Ayelet Shaked says. ► ◄ Last Briefs